Singer and former Guilford County resident Chris Daughtry is mourning the sudden death of his stepdaughter, who attended middle school in High Point.
Hannah Price, 25, was found dead on Friday at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. No details about her death have been released.
According to a press release Monday from District Attorney Jared Effler, "This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."
Price is one of two children that Chris Daughtry's wife, Deanna Daughtry, had from a previous relationship. Deanna Daughtry posted on Instagram, "We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death."
Price and her younger brother, Griffin, were students at High Point's Wesleyan Christian Academy from 2007 to 2009. Hannah was in middle school and Griffin was in elementary school. They withdrew in 2009 to go on tour with Daughtry and their mother, according to Wesleyan officials.
Chris Daughtry wrote Saturday on Instagram that he is "still processing the last 24 hours."
"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."
Daughtry, who was born in Roanoke Rapids, placed fourth during the fifth season of "American Idol" in 2006, when he lived in the eastern Guilford County town of McLeansville.
