HIGH POINT — North Carolina’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging shady business practices by a real estate brokerage firm that was the subject of a complaint by a Guilford County elected official three months ago.
Attorney General Josh Stein’s lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court accuses MV Realty of unfair and deceptive practices, usurious lending, abusive telephone solicitation practices and unfair debt collection by tricking homeowners into signing 40-year agreements to use MV Realty as their listing agent.
“We allege that MV Realty is preying on vulnerable people to trick them into unfair, long-term agreements,” Stein said in a prepared statement. “My office is taking them to court to put them out of business.”
Stein said that if homeowners want to be released from the MV Realty agreement, the company charges them a penalty that is at least 10 times the upfront payment they received. In North Carolina, MV Realty has more than 2,100 agreements with local homeowners.
A spokesman for Florida-based MV Realty defended the company’s practices, saying the business has helped secure homes for more than 35,000 people across the country.
“MV Realty remains confident that the Homeowner Benefit Program fully complies with the law and benefits consumers who receive a cash incentive to select MV Realty as their listing agent,” the spokesman told The High Point Enterprise.
Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen wrote the N.C. Attorney General’s Office in December over what he called deceptive practices.
On Tuesday, Thigpen released a statement reiterating his concerns that property owners who sign agreements with MV Realty are locked in arrangements in which the company can place the equivalent of a lien against the property if the owner tries to sell it.
“The Register of Deeds office has been in communication with 160 Guilford County homeowners with MV Realty agreements and heard directly from them in recent weeks,” Thigpen said. “Consumers are angry regarding the company’s business practices and demand action on their behalf. We are now seeing real action.”
MV Realty’s spokesman said that the company is willing to talk with elected officials in North Carolina to continue its program.
