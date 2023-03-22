HIGH POINT — North Carolina’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging shady business practices by a real estate brokerage firm that was the subject of a complaint by a Guilford County elected official three months ago.

Attorney General Josh Stein’s lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court accuses MV Realty of unfair and deceptive practices, usurious lending, abusive telephone solicitation practices and unfair debt collection by tricking homeowners into signing 40-year agreements to use MV Realty as their listing agent.

