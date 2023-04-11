The lawyer for a Thomasville woman convicted on charges stemming from her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol is seeking a new trial.

Laura Lee Steele, 54, was convicted March 20 of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and tampering with documents or materials.

