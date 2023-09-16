A Thomasville woman will serve less than a year in federal prison for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol, with the judge apparently siding more with the view of friends and family who wrote letters attesting to her lifelong nature and the intentions she had expressed to them about why she went to Washington, D.C., than with prosecutors.

Laura Lee Steele, 54, was sentenced Friday to one year in prison, six months on home detention and another 2 1/2 years on probation. She will be allowed to self-report to prison, so she will be home for a while before going to prison.