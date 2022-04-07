DAVIDSON COUNTY — The largest producer of steel in the United States plans to invest $350 million and create at least 180 jobs at a new plant making steel bar and rebar in eastern Davidson County, state officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Nucor, based in Charlotte, will produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar a year at the plant on 200 acres along U.S. 64.
Leon Topalian, Nucor president and CEO, said the plant will feed the corridor between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation, and new federal spending for infrastructure is expected to further increase demand for rebar in the region.
Wages will vary by job, but the average salary is expected to be just under $100,000, more than double the current average wage in Davidson County of $45,117. The annual payroll from the facility will total more than $15 million.
The plant, called Nucor Steel Lexington, will take two years to build, Nucor said in a press release. Construction will involve about 500 workers.
State officials say Nucor will have an estimated economic impact of $1.2 billion during a 12-year period.
The company will qualify for up to $3.3 million in economic incentives during a 12-year period based on meeting project benchmarks, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
In addition, the Golden LEAF Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $1.1 million through its Economic Catalyst Program to the city of Thomasville to help extend public sewer lines to serve the Nucor site. The site is between Thomasville and Lexington.
As part of the announcement, Nucor pledged $900,000 in donations to local volunteer fire departments, school systems and school meal efforts, said Loren Hill, Carolina Core regional economic development director.
“In all my years in economic development, I’ve never heard of a company making an investment in the community as large or to as many partners as was made at the announcement ceremony,” said Hill, former president of the High Point Economic Development Corp.
Nucor Steel Lexington will produce steel with nearly 100% recycled content, the company reports. The plant will be the third of its type for Nucor, with similar operations in Florida and Missouri.
