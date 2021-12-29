TRIAD – Positive COVID-19 test rates and hospitalizations in North Carolina soared during the past week, state health officials announced as a spike in cases led largely by the contagious omicron variant continues globally.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide jumped by nearly 400 Sunday through Tuesday, reaching a peak of 2,122 on Tuesday, compared to just over 1,200 people hospitalized in early December and barely more than 1,000 in mid-November, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. More than 480 people of those hospitalized Tuesday were in intensive care units, up by more than 200 from mid-November, DHHS data said.
State government holidays for Christmas meant that state officials hadn't released daily coronavirus figures between Dec. 22 and Tuesday.
The data released Tuesday and Wednesday show that 20.3% of tests performed on Sunday – a record high during the pandemic – and 17.3% on Monday were positive. In early and mid-December, the positivity rate had been hovering in the 5-9% range.
Guilford County recorded a pandemic record-high positivity rate of 22.8% on Monday, the Guilford County Health Department reported.
North Carolina also reported 41,544 new cases over the seven days ending Tuesday, compared to 26,469 in the previous seven days.
On Christmas Day alone, state health officials documented nearly 6,900 new cases, and while the number of new cases dropped on Sunday and Monday, it leaped to 9,377 on Tuesday.
In Guilford County, the health department reported 3,434 active cases, up from 2,225 on the Tuesday before Christmas, with 117 hospitalized.
As of early Wednesday, Cone Health reported 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in its hospitals. Of those, 80 were unvaccinated. Of the 14 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, all but one were unvaccinated, according to Cone Health's dashboard.
Both local and state health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and, when eligible, get boosted.
