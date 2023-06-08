HIGH POINT — Projects in the greater High Point area are included in the updated master plan for transportation needs issued this week by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Statewide, the revised document features more than 2,300 projects estimated to cost about $35 billion during the next 10 years. The regional projects include:
• $45.7 million to widen Johnson Street and Sandy Ridge Road to four lanes from Skeet Club Road to Interstate 40.
• $15.4 million to continue work to reconstruct interchange of Interstate 85 Business at S. Main Street.
• $8 million to construct a greenway from Lindsay Street to Centennial Street.
• $2 million to upgrade Sunset Drive near downtown from Harvell Park and Goldston Park. The project would include pedestrian pathways and bicycle routes as well as streetscape improvements.
• $2.1 million to replace the bridge on Jackson Lake Road over Richland Creek.
• $1.5 million to construct a multi-use pathway along the Penny Road corridor from City Lake Park to the Piedmont Environmental Center.
• $1.2 million for bicycle and pedestrian access on the Cedrow Drive bridge over Interstate 74.
• $540,000 to install guardrails on Interstate 85 Business from the Randolph County line to north of Riverdale Drive.
• $360,000 to complete a sidewalk along University Parkway from E. Green Drive to E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
• $630,000 to complete a sidewalk along Eastchester Drive from Johnson Street to University Parkway.
• $500,000 to extend a sidewalk from Main Street to park access on Penny Road in Jamestown.
• $220,000 to complete a sidewalk along Wendover Avenue from Eastchester Drive to the entrance of Gibson Park.
• $135,000 to complete a sidewalk along Eastchester Drive from Centennial Street to Lassiter Street.
• $145,000 for a sidewalk on Johnson Street between Parris Avenue and Hartley Drive.
• $18.6 million to widen Archdale Road from Main Street to Springwood Lane.
• $14.2 million to realign the intersection of N.C. 62 at Kersey Valley Road and Weant Road around Archdale.
• $23.7 million to widen Surrett Drive from Interstate 85 in Trinity to W. Fairfield Road at the High Point city limit.
• $12.4 million to upgrade N.C. 62 from Surrett Drive in Trinity to N. Main Street in Archdale.
• $387,000 to construct a turn lane and traffic signal on N.C. 109 in Thomasville area from Ray Lanning Road to Wallburg Road.
• $8.8 million to widen Winston Road from 9th Street to Biesecker Road in Lexington.
• $7.7 million to replace the bridge on Interstate 85 Business over N. Main Street in Lexington
• $5.7 million to replace the bridge on Interstate 85 Business over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad tracks.
• Spend $1.5 million to upgrade the intersection of U.S. 64 at Bowers Road, Heath Church Road and New Bowers Road.
The N.C. State Board of Transportation approved the revised Transportation Improvement Projects master plan during its meeting Tuesday in Charlotte. The list of projects is updated annually, and the latest revision carries through the year 2033.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.