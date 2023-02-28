HIGH POINT — The N.C. State Board of Elections is removing names from voting lists, an action taken every two years to update and maintain voting files.
The Raleigh-based board put out an explanation Monday of why some voters are being removed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The N.C. State Board of Elections is removing names from voting lists, an action taken every two years to update and maintain voting files.
The Raleigh-based board put out an explanation Monday of why some voters are being removed.
“These routine processes are required by state and federal laws,” according to the state board. “Accurate voter rolls are maintained by removing voters who have moved or died or are otherwise ineligible to vote in that jurisdiction. Voter roll list maintenance is important because it ensures ineligible voters are not included on poll books during elections.”
Voters can check the state board website https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to verify their status.
The board also is encouraging voters to contact the state board or local elections officials if their voter registration has lapsed and they want to restore it.
Since Jan. 1, the state board has removed more than 264,000 inactive voters. As of this past Saturday, about 7.2 million voters were registered in the state.
Locally, 13,226 inactive voters in Guilford County have been removed so far, according to the state elections board. In Randolph County, 3,206 inactive voters have been removed, with 3,139 taken off the rolls in Davidson County.
Early in every odd-numbered year, if a county elections board has had no contact with a voter for the previous two statewide general elections and the voter hasn’t cast a ballot during that period, the county board will send the voter an address confirmation mailing. The voter is required to return the confirmation mailing within 30 days.
If the voter doesn’t return the mailing or the U.S. Postal Service returns it to the county board as undeliverable, then the voter’s record will be marked inactive. However, inactive voters remain registered.
If an inactive voter shows up to cast a ballot, the person will be asked to verify residency and update it, if necessary.
County elections boards also have begun to remove inactive voters from the rolls who have gone even longer periods without casting a ballot.
Voters will be removed from registration lists this year after being sent a no-contact mailing four years ago. Any voter removed wouldn’t have had any contact with their county elections board for four consecutive federal election cycles, or eight years, wouldn’t have voted in any election during that time and hasn’t responded to a confirmation mailing.
In addition to the voter list maintenance performed every two years, state elections officials regularly remove voters who have died from voter rolls. Death notifications are made available by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
County elections boards also regularly remove voters who are in jail or prison on felony convictions, using records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety and U.S. attorneys’ offices.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.