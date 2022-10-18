GUILFORD COUNTY – North Carolina’s attorney general has filed two new lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire-suppressing foam that has led to groundwater contamination, including at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Attorney General Josh Stein filed the lawsuits on Tuesday. The first lawsuit relates to contamination at the airport, and the second lawsuit relates to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.
The chemical in question is PFAS, a component of Aqueous Film Forming Foam that is often referred to as a “forever chemical” because it is toxic and builds up in the environment and in humans. Companies that produce it include DuPont, Chemours, and 3M.
At PTIA, groundwater samples have shown the concentrations of PFOS reaching 8,000 parts per trillion, Stein’s press release said. The EPA’s guidance calls for levels of 0.02 part per trillion or lower.
These lawsuits follow 14 others he previously filed in connection with PFAS contamination.
Stein’s announcement said his investigation is ongoing and may result in additional lawsuits.
