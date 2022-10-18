GUILFORD COUNTY – North Carolina’s attorney general has filed two new lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire-suppressing foam that has led to groundwater contamination, including at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Attorney General Josh Stein filed the lawsuits on Tuesday. The first lawsuit relates to contamination at the airport, and the second lawsuit relates to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

