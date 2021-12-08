North Carolina has reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a new spike after Thanksgiving as the state anticipates finding its first case of the highly mutated omicron variant soon.
Before last Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services hadn’t reported a day with more than 3,000 new cases since mid-October, when the state was coming down from its surge of the highly contagious delta variant. But the number remained above 3,000 each day from Wednesday to Saturday. It has since dropped to just over 2,100 a day Monday and Tuesday.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 gradually increased from a daily average of just over 1,000 in mid-November to 1,376 on Monday, the highest since late October.
The number of patients requiring intensive care increased every day from Nov. 29, at 288, to Sunday, at 349. The number on Tuesday stood at 352. Until last week, there had not been 300 at a time for about a month.
Metrics so far are still much lower than they were during the delta surge a few months ago when hospitalizations and ICU patients neared 4,000 and 1,000, respectively.
But now the state faces a new variant, omicron, which has many mutations at the spike protein that causes COVID-19, though much about the variant is not known.
No cases of omicron had been reported in North Carolina as of Tuesday. But it has been reported in 18 other states, including Georgia, which North Carolina borders in the far western part of the state.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said recently that many health experts believe omicron is already in North Carolina, just not detected yet.
As of Tuesday, 69% of adults were fully vaccinated in North Carolina. Among all of those eligible age 5 and up, the rate was 61%.
The vaccine remains the best prevention method against COVID-19.
According to a DHHS report from last week, people who are unvaccinated are over five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and over 25 times as likely to die from the disease, compared to vaccinated individuals.
