THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville nursing home that failed to properly implement emergency plans ahead of a winter storm in January was back in compliance with state health regulations by the end of March, state health officials say.
An inspection by the N.C. Division of Health and Human Services came after police received calls about a lack of staff at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on Pineywood Road during a Jan. 16 winter storm. First-responders found just one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants on duty trying to take care of the 98 patients in the facility.
The largest failures cited in the 159-page report were that the nursing home’s administrator failed to read or implement an emergency preparedness plan. There should have been 13 to 15 medical personnel on site during the winter snowstorm.
The division submitted its report to the State Bureau of Investigation and regulators of state long-term care facilities.
After the state report, Pine Ridge submitted its plan of correction, and the facility passed a new inspection March 29-30 that confirmed that corrections had been made, follow-up reports show.
Efforts to reach Principle Long Term Care, the Kinston-based owner of Pine Ridge, for comment were unsuccessful on Wednesday. Principle LTC can appeal any federal penalties or sanctions.
