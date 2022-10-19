TRIAD — Money that Volkswagen paid to resolve clean-air complaints several years ago will pay for 161 new school buses across the state, including a new electric bus for Guilford County Schools and one new diesel-fueled bus each for the school systems in Davidson and Randolph counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday that more than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to pay for the buses.

