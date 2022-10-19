TRIAD — Money that Volkswagen paid to resolve clean-air complaints several years ago will pay for 161 new school buses across the state, including a new electric bus for Guilford County Schools and one new diesel-fueled bus each for the school systems in Davidson and Randolph counties.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday that more than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to pay for the buses.
Guilford County Schools was awarded nearly $400,000 for an electric bus and almost $90,000 for a charging station, according to DEQ’s listing of the bus projects.
A total of $16.5 million statewide will pay for 43 electric buses.
Davidson County Schools was awarded more than $118,000, and Randolph County School System was awarded more than $119,000.
The school bus program is the largest grant program in Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program, which covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker over its use of equipment and software in its vehicles to cheat on pollution tests.
The new zero-emission and low-emission school buses are replacing some of the dirtiest diesel buses in the state, some of which are more than 30 years old and spew more than 20 times as much nitrogen oxide and particulates as modern diesel buses, the press release said.
Nitrogen oxide leads to the formation of ground-level ozone, which aggravates asthma and can cause breathing trouble in young children and older adults. Particulate matter from vehicle pollution has been linked to heart and lung conditions.
Statewide, the new buses will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by a total of 126 tons over their lifetime, Cooper’s press release said.
“Today is a good day for the health and pocketbooks of North Carolinians as we continue on our path to clean transportation,” Cooper said. “Transitioning to cleaner school buses reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowers costs to our schools, creates great manufacturing jobs and reduces pollution in our poorer communities.”
DEQ has also awarded more than $1 million in Volkswagen Settlement funds to state agencies to install 103 electric vehicle charging ports at 25 sites, including state parks, museums, aquariums, government office buildings, universities, and community colleges.
