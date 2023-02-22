HPTNWS-02-22-23 PAGEANT.jpg

Morgan Romano is crowned Miss North Carolina USA last year at the High Point Theatre. The pageant, along with the Miss North Carolina Teen USA, will return to High Point this weekend.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — More than a hundred pageant queens from across the state will descend on High Point this weekend for what has become an institution here — the crowning of Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA.

The pageants will be held Friday and Saturday at the High Point Theatre, where 70 young women will compete for the title of Miss North Carolina USA and 35 teenage girls will vie for the Miss North Carolina Teen USA crown.

