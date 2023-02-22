HIGH POINT — More than a hundred pageant queens from across the state will descend on High Point this weekend for what has become an institution here — the crowning of Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA.
The pageants will be held Friday and Saturday at the High Point Theatre, where 70 young women will compete for the title of Miss North Carolina USA and 35 teenage girls will vie for the Miss North Carolina Teen USA crown.
“We’ve been coming to High Point for more than 20 years now,” said Paula Miles, executive director of RPM Productions, which produces the pageants for the Miss Universe Organization. “With the size of the town and the theater, and just the welcoming we seem to get every year, it would be very difficult for us to even think about leaving. High Point just feels like family now.”
The feeling is apparently mutual.
“It feels like a reunion when the Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA return to High Point each year,” said Nancy Bowman, director of sales and marketing for Visit High Point.
“Hosting this event for more than 20 years has really validated High Point as a destination for this niche market. Our partners, like the High Point Theatre, High Point University and several hotels and restaurants, have worked with us for many years, providing first-class service, and it’s one of the main reasons RPM Productions returns to High Point each year.”
According to Bowman, hosting the annual pageants pays handsome dividends for the city.
“This year, we are anticipating around 900 visitors, with a projected economic impact of $330,297,” she said.
According to Miles, contestants will begin arriving Thursday, and registration will take place Friday morning. Following an afternoon of rehearsals, preliminaries will be held Friday night in the evening gown and swimsuit (or activewear) competitions. Interviews with the pageants’ panel of celebrity judges will take place Saturday morning.
The finals competition for both pageants will be held Saturday evening, with winners being awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes, as well as the opportunity to travel the state and country promoting the pageant and its charitable alliances.
Miss North Carolina USA 2023 will represent the state in the nationally televised production of the Miss USA Pageant, and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2023 will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA Pageant.
Winners will be crowned by the reigning Miss USA, Morgan Romano, who was crowned Miss North Carolina USA in High Point last year. She was first runner-up at the Miss USA Pageant, but she was elevated to Miss USA after the winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, won the Miss Universe title last month.
For ticket information, call the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001 or 336-883-3402. Those who cannot attend the live shows may watch the live webcasts both evenings by visiting www.pageantslive.com. There is a $40 fee that covers both events.
