State regulators have approved Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s plan to move some of the beds and operating rooms from its High Point Medical Center to a proposed new hospital in northwest Greensboro.
Officials with Greensboro-based Cone Health, which has fought the proposal, said they will appeal the decision.
High Point Regional Health System, an affiliate of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, filed an application in February to obtain a certificate of need from the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation, which is necessary before a medical facility can open.
The plan calls for moving up to 36 acute-care beds and two operating rooms to a new, $246.5 million hospital that would be built on Horse Pen Creek Road just over 2 miles from a Cone Health facility that opened in May 2022.
Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle and others have argued that the proposed hospital would duplicate services, bring higher health care costs and would not serve people living in lower-income areas that currently lack health care options. Cagle repeated those arguments in a statement Wednesday.
“This is a poor decision for everyone needing health care in this area,” she said. “This community doesn’t need a very expensive facility duplicating most of the same services offered by a Cone Health facility just two miles away. Cone Health is already the lower-cost provider. Our quality is already top-tier. People in our community already have options when it comes to health care.”
Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said, "We are pleased with the state’s decision and we are eager to move forward, but out of respect for the process, we are reserving additional comment at this time."
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist officials previously have said that the proposed hospital would provide a high quality of care and would be a more efficient use for all Guilford County residents of resources that currently are concentrated in High Point. In its certificate of need application, the health system said the proposed hospital would bring competition to Greensboro, which could lower prices for patients.
Officials also have pointed to new or expanded services at High Point Medical Center, including creation of a “one-stop shop” for surgical oncology, an increased the number of cardiologists and procedural volumes at the Congdon Heart and Vascular Center, new robotic technologies, a new high-risk obstetrics clinic, added sports medicine and other specialists, and increased intensive care staffing.
