HIGH POINT — When city leaders initiated plans to build what became Truist Point stadium in 2017, they projected that it would spur a $99 million increase in taxable property values in the downtown area over the next decade, as new residential, retail, hotel, restaurant and office projects developed.
“Today, the increase in the downtown catalyst area tax base is $238 million. That’s more than twice what we promised in half the time,” Mayor Jay Wagner said at the annual State of the City address Tuesday. “Much of this is due to our downtown catalyst project and Truist Point.”
The event, hosted by Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce and held this year at the High Point University Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center Ballroom, highlighted how many of the businesses that have come to the downtown area have helped drive the growth.
The 2022 Guilford County revaluation, which raised property tax values an average of about 25% in High Point, also contributed to the numbers.
The city has expanded its redevelopment efforts beyond downtown, Wagner said, into places like southwest High Point, with plans to purchase a former hosiery plant for a small-business hub.
In a separate initiative, BHP Chamber’s Thrive High Point minority entrepreneurship program has assisted 300 businesses and completed a first round of about $50,000 in grant awards.
“That’s immediate access to capital,” said Rachel Moss, BHP Chamber’s chief operating officer.
Wagner said the city also is making progress on long-term priorities like cleaning up blight, with more minimum-housing and public-nuisance complaints being resolved, in many cases by property owners.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford spoke to ongoing challenges like finding qualified transit drivers to fully implement long planned bus-route expansions to major employment centers in north High Point.
“We’re looking at a partnership or regional solution that could help in that area,” she said.
Police Chief Travis Stroud said his department’s longtime deterrence strategy continues to drive violent crime down despite persistent manpower shortages and other challenges.
He said the department has added a community division as part of a restructuring.
“Our No. 1 mission is always going to be to fight crime, but community engagement efforts should be almost neck-and-neck with crime-fighting efforts,” Stroud said.
Tuesday’s event included the presentation of the annual Chamber Hero Award to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans. He was recognized for 27 years of service with the High Point Fire Department, as well as community service on behalf of organizations such as the United Way of Greater High Point, Open Door Ministries and BHP Chamber’s Leadership High Point program.
