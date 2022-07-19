HIGH POINT — When city leaders initiated plans to build what became Truist Point stadium in 2017, they projected that it would spur a $99 million increase in taxable property values in the downtown area over the next decade, as new residential, retail, hotel, restaurant and office projects developed.

“Today, the increase in the downtown catalyst area tax base is $238 million. That’s more than twice what we promised in half the time,” Mayor Jay Wagner said at the annual State of the City address Tuesday. “Much of this is due to our downtown catalyst project and Truist Point.”

