TRIAD — Two years to the month after the coronavirus pandemic put a stranglehold on the state, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina public health advocates declared their belief that COVID-19 has receded as a disruptive threat.
“Today we can look forward with relief that the worst is behind us,” Cooper said Thursday during the latest COVID-19 briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. “Over the last two years, we’ve written a history of hardship and resilience, setbacks and successes. But now, we enter the next phase. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity. This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us.”
Cooper and state Department of Health and Human Services officials announced the state is changing the way it tracks COVID-19 metrics starting next week, including dropping the report on the percentage of positive tests for the virus. That figure has been a fixture of COVID-19 metrics since the onset of the pandemic, but the shrinking number of people getting tested plus the growing use of at-home tests makes the figure less reliable.
Instead, a key metric that now will be reported each week is a measure of COVID-19 residue found in wastewater, a surveillance measure that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have long been reporting. It provides a broad indicator of the level of infection in the community.
Other metrics the state will follow:
• COVID-like illness in patients coming to hospital emergency departments as a percentage of overall emergency department visits.
• Hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients.
• The number of reported COVID-19 cases.
• Booster vaccination rates.
• Prevalence of variants.
• The CDC’s COVID-19 community level metric, which incorporates hospital beds in use, new hospital admissions and cases at medical centers.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said in a briefing earlier Thursday that COVID-19 cases have been coming down statewide from the peak of the omicron variant. In the Piedmont Triad, there are about eight new cases per 100,000 population reported each day, about the lowest level recorded in June 2021 before the surge of the delta variant began, he said.
Ohl issued a caution for Triad residents to be aware that the CDC’s community level metric will tend to make the infection rate here look worse than it is because the region has a relatively high number of hospitals in relation to its population. The Charlotte region and the Triad have similar infection rates right now, but the community level metric shows Charlotte as a green level, the best, while the Triad is yellow.
Public health professionals recently began tracking the BA.2 variant, a more infectious version of the omicron variant, that could emerge as the latest pandemic threat. The variant has caused COVID-19 cases to spike in some European nations, though Ohl said the infection rates in other countries is dropping.
“I don’t think it will be a big problem for us,” Ohl said, adding that he believes the worst of the pandemic infections have passed.
Public health professionals also are examining whether a fourth vaccine shot — a second booster shot — will be needed. Ohl said it might be advisable for those who are most vulnerable but probably not for the general population until the fall, depending on the course of the pandemic.
