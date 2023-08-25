TRIAD — An exhibit on the furniture industry and its role in North Carolina’s history will open next month at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, and it will prominently feature a designer with ties to a High Point company.

The museum will unveil “Furniture: Crafting a North Carolina Legacy” on Saturday, Sept. 16. It will explore, honor and illustrate the ways the furniture industry is woven into North Carolina’s story, the museum said in a press release.