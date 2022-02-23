HIGH POINT — An inspector from the state Department of Agriculture has issued a cease-and-desist order to stop the auctioning of used bedding at the former Red Lion hotel.
The inspector visited the building at 135 S. Main St. in response to a complaint to determine whether all the mattresses being offered for sale were tagged by a licensed sanitizer as required by the state, said Renee Woody, sleep products administrator of the Agriculture Department’s Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division.
The mattresses were among furniture, restaurant equipment and other items being auctioned by PCI Auction Group, based in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
Used mattresses are required by state law to be professionally sanitized by a licensed sanitizer and clearly marked with a yellow tag before being sold. A used mattress can harbor bed bugs, dust mites, cockroach dander and bacteria.
Tags also are supposed to note previously used materials or include the word “secondhand” if any bedding has been used but not remade.
“Our bedding inspector for the area visited the site and interviewed the individual managing the sales who stated he was not aware of the N.C. sanitization requirement,” Woody said. “Our inspector provided a notice of inspection, copies of the North Carolina bedding law and sanitizer rules, information on the sanitizing processes and licensed sanitizers, took photographs, and issued a cease-and-desist for all bedding sales until the units have been sanitized.”
The manager of PCI Auction Group contacted a licensed sanitizer in the state to arrange for sanitization of the bedding units, Woody said.
“Our inspector is in contact with the licensed sanitizer and will return to the hotel site this week to reinspect,” Woody said. “We’re very familiar with the folks who are licensed sanitizers. We inspect them quite often for their procedures. Our mission is to protect the health and safety of North Carolina citizens.”
If used mattresses are not sanitized, they will be red tagged and cannot be resold in the state. The DOA can levy fines, which provide funds for the school system in the county in which the violation occurred, Woody said.
The 252-room Red Lion closed in June 2020, purportedly for renovations. A spokesman for HDDA, the company that owns the building, said earlier this month that the firm wants to redevelop the site.
The hotel opened in 1983 as the Radisson, has had a series of owners and different names, and has historically struggled outside of High Point Market weeks each year.
cingram@hpenews.com
