TRIAD — A set of state environmental grants for the Piedmont Triad include ones that will benefit an ongoing effort to improve the southwest part of High Point and water resources in Davidson County.
The grants were announced Wednesday morning by state Attorney General Josh Stein during a presentation at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
One grant for $87,000 was awarded to the Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point to help create a public botanical garden at the headwaters of Richland Creek watershed.
The planned park reflects the Piedmont to the Sea environmental initiative at the headwaters of Richland Creek watershed and the Cape Fear River basin in southwest High Point, said Dorothy Darr, executive director of the Southwest Renewal Foundation.
“This project will create a 2.15-acre public garden on Richland Creek to teach the connectivity of North Carolina’s abundant waterways,” Darr said.
Davidson County will benefit from a grant of $250,000 to Wake Forest University to address water quality.
Researchers from Wake Forest, in collaboration with counterparts at N.C. Central University and N.C. A&T, will develop a water quality monitoring system using drones and satellite data for water in Davidson, Forsyth and Rowan counties that flows into High Rock Lake.
The grant also will pay for a public outreach and education effort to train community volunteers on water quality data collection and will support the organization Girls as Citizen Scientists.
Another grant of $133,000 went to N.C. A&T to research how dissolved organic nitrogen from landfills affect the environment in eastern North Carolina water bodies and to come up with treatment approaches.
The Environmental Enhancement Grant program began after an agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and Smithfield Foods in 2000. Under terms of the agreement, Smithfield provides $2 million to the state every year to be distributed among environmental projects across North Carolina.
Since the program’s inception, the Attorney General’s Office has awarded nearly $37 million to more than 190 projects in the state.
