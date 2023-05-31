HIGH POINT — The N.C. State Board of Elections on Tuesday updated where the agency stands with approving college student and public employee photo IDs as eligible for voting this fall and in next year’s presidential election season.
The board says it will accept submissions of photo IDs from college and the public sector to be considered for presentation at the polls.
This fall’s municipal elections for contests such as mayor and city or town councils will be the first election with required photo ID after years of legal challenges ended with a N.C. Supreme Court ruling in April. The Republican majority on the high court overturned a ruling by the previous Democratic majority, which invalidated the photo ID requirement as unfair to minority voters.
North Carolina voters approved photo ID for casting a ballot as a state constitutional amendment five years ago.
Starting this fall, student photo ID cards issued by North Carolina public or private universities and colleges, as well as employee identification cards issued by state and local government entities and charter schools, are valid forms of photo ID for voting when approved by the state elections board.
“Many other types of photo ID, including driver’s licenses, also will be accepted for voting,” state elections officials say. “However, this approval process will ensure students without another acceptable form of ID will be prepared to vote.”
High Point University will “evaluate the request” of the state elections board, the university said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise.
“HPU is nationally recognized as a Voter Friendly Campus by The Campus Vote Project and will continue to promote its successful on-campus voter registration drives and transportation systems for Election Day,” the university said.
HPU’s ID cards, which provide access to facilities, have already been purchased for the 2023-24 academic year, the university said.
A college or university or public sector agency must provide a signed student or employee identification approval form and a digital image of the ID card to the state elections board on or before June 28. State elections board public information officer Patrick Gannon told The High Point Enterprise that existing student or public sector employee IDs can be used if they meet the requirement.
Cards approved by the state elections board this year will remain valid for use as a photo ID at the polls through Dec. 31, 2024. The presidential election season primary is March 5 while the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.
There will be additional opportunities to apply for ID approval before the 2024 elections, state elections officials say.
