GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County will terminate its local COVID-19 emergency declaration today at 5 p.m.
The recension coincides with the termination of the pandemic state of emergency declared by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2020 as the first cases of the coronavirus began showing up in North Carolina.
Since then, almost 3 million people have reported testing positive in the state and more than 25,000 people have died, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
On March 13, 2020, Guilford County declared a countywide emergency related to COVID-19. This declaration allows the county government to respond to any disaster or emergency and to apply for aid from the state and federal governments for both response and recovery expenses.
“We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergent issue, with the transmission on the rise," said Steven Grose, Guilford County Emergency Management Director. "While the local state of emergency is being allowed to expire in conjunction with the governor’s, we want to share with the community that there are resources and processes in place to meet the immediate needs."
Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said that the amount of people receiving vaccines is holding steady.
“We continue to offer vaccines in Guilford County for anybody who wants them,” she said. “We will continue to monitor locally and recommend reactivation if appropriate.”
