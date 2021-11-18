RANDOLPH COUNTY — Economic developers are trying to lure a major employer that could create between 1,750 and 3,875 jobs and invest between $1 billion and $3 billion in a once-in-a-generation project at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.
A provision tucked in the state budget agreed to by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican N.C. General Assembly leaders would commit $338 million for the site in northeastern Randolph County near Liberty. The money would go toward a variety of needs, from site preparation to wetlands mitigation.
The budget provision for the megasite appropriation references a manufacturer that would initially invest $1 billion and create 1,750 jobs. The project could expand to 3,875 jobs and a $3 billion investment during a period of years.
The name of the company wasn’t made public. However, Toyota Motor Corp. announced last month that it wants to build an electric vehicle battery manufacturing factory, and the project’s scope reflects the parameters in the megasite funding proposal.
The megasite, which covers about 1,900 acres and was formed starting 10 years ago, has been set aside as a site for a large-scale manufacturing employer.
State Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, said elected officials and economic recruiters hope the state money will result not only in a major employer emerging but also other companies that “would join up around that business.”
Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye said that two solid prospects have considered the megasite this year.
The megasite last gained public notice for a major project four years ago when it was a finalist for a joint Toyota and Mazda car manufacturing plant. The car companies settled on a site in Alabama.
North Carolina so far hasn’t lured a major automobile factory like neighboring states or other states in the South that have provided lucrative economic incentives over the decades.
The work at the megasite that would be funded by the state money stems from the experience recruiting the Toyota-Mazda plant, Frye said.
“They were asking about some of the same things, as far as the site,” he said. ‘There is some history there, and there are a couple of folks interested in the site. That’s all I can say about it right now.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.