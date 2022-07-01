RANDOLPH COUNTY — The proposed Republican state budget hints at further expansion in Randolph County by Toyota Motor Corp. by setting aside $225 million in incentives for a project that could involve 5,000 new jobs and an investment of $4.7 billion.
The provision in the $27.9 billion budget proposal doesn’t specifically mention Toyota or the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite where the company is developing an electric car battery manufacturing factory.
But the budget provision indicates that any incentives for the new project in Randolph County would be contingent on meeting benchmarks for state money granted for a development in the county in the last fiscal year state budget. In the 2021-22 fiscal year state budget, the megasite in northeast Randolph County near the town of Liberty received $338 million for site and road improvements and other purposes for the Toyota project.
This past December, Toyota announced plans for the $1.29 billion electric car battery manufacturing operation, the largest-single economic development project in state history. The company will create at least 1,750 jobs, and eventually the operation could grow to 3,875 jobs and $3 billion of investment, Toyota executives said in announcing the project.
The High Point Enterprise couldn’t reach a Toyota megasite spokeswoman on Friday afternoon.
In the budget item tucked inside the proposed Republican 2022-23 fiscal year state spending plan, the provision indicates that the new project would create 5,000 jobs by the year 2034.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.