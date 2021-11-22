TRIAD — The state budget passed in bipartisan fashion last week features $151 million for projects in Randolph and Davidson counties, including appropriations for area communities.
Legislators for the Randolph and Davidson County delegations detailed the spending in separate news releases. The Randolph County delegation consists of Republican Sen. Dave Craven and Reps. Pat Hurley and Allen McNeill, while the Davidson County delegation is made up of GOP Sen. Steve Jarvis and Reps. Larry Potts and Sam Watford.
By far the largest local appropriation in the two counties is $80 million for the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro. The appropriation covers $75 million over two fiscal years for the Asia and Australia exhibits and $5 million for this fiscal year for additional parking, replacement of visitor trams and a new tramway.
Local spending for Randolph County, which totals $121 million, also includes:
• Three expenditures for Archdale totaling $650,000. There’s $300,000 for the greenway expansion, $150,000 for greenway maintenance and $200,000 for capital improvements
• $5.9 million for the city of Trinity to make water and sewer improvements.
• $200,000 for the city of Randleman for capital improvements.
Davidson County received $30 million for local projects, including:
• $2 million for Baptist Children’s Homes of N.C. Inc. in Thomasville to improve and expand services.
• $500,000 for Thomasville water and sewer projects.
• $300,000 for the town of Wallburg. Half of the amount is for its park and playground, while the other $150,000 will go toward various needs.
• $250,000 for the town of Midway for improvements to the town park.
In addition to the local appropriations, the state budget sets aside $338 million for the Greensboro-Randolph megasite in northeastern Randolph County near Liberty. The High Point Enterprise reported last week that the provision is meant to lure a major manufacturer that could create between 1,750 and 3,875 jobs and invest between $1 billion and $3 billion.
The name of the company being targeted hasn’t been released, but the parameters fit the electric vehicle battery factory that Toyota Motor Corp. said last month it intends to build in the U.S. The Bloomberg business news service and Automotive News both reported late last week that Toyota plans to choose the megasite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.