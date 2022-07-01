GUILFORD COUNTY — The N.C. State Board of Elections on Thursday dismissed an appeal seeking to throw out voters’ approval of a $1.7 billion school construction bond package in the primary election in May.
Former Republican Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson has argued since the vote that county government officials improperly used public resources to advocate approval of the bond package.
In its 12-page legal brief to the elections board, attorneys for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education contended that the bond package materials were “informational and educational.”
They also argued that Branson’s complaint didn’t cite any voting irregularities or misconduct in the holding of the election.
“The appeal does not cite any election statute that was violated,” the attorneys contend.
After an hourlong consideration of the matter, the board voted 3-2 along party lines that there was no probable cause that moving forward with a formal hearing would change the outcome of the referendum, which was approved by 61% of the vote in the primary.
N.C. State Board of Elections Chairman Damon Circosta said during the same May 17 primary, a separate referendum supported by Guilford County leaders to raise the county sales tax to help defray the cost of the bond package was rejected by 55% of county voters. Yet Branson filed no complaint about county officials’ role in the sales tax campaign, he said.
The bond package is intended to transform Guilford County Schools facilities for decades to come.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted May 31 for 36 school projects to be included in the first phase of work to be paid for by the bond package, intending to expedite $228 million in project management and design work, as well as deferred maintenance, technology, safety, educational adequacy and athletics improvements at every school. But Branson’s challenge has prevented certifying the election outcome, blocking any use of the money.
Branson, who’s from Julian in eastern Guilford County, lost his Guilford County Board of Commissioners seat in 2020 but is running again this year. He wants the bond package referendum vote overturned and a new election held.
An appeal of the state board’s decision can be made to Wake County Superior Court within 10 days. If the Superior Court issues a stay, that would continue delaying certification of the bond vote.
Branson’s attorney, Kevin Cline, told The High Point Enterprise after the state board meeting that Branson is considering his next steps.
