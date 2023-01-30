HIGH POINT — Police officers and crisis negotiators needed more than 12 hours, from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday, to convince a person barricaded in an Oakview area apartment to peacefully surrender.
As of Monday, the person who was barricaded in the apartment had not been charged, police say. As a result, police did not release the person’s name or any other details.
High Point Police Department officers went to the apartment building in the 100 block of James Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday to serve papers for the person to be involuntarily committed for mental health treatment, police said. When officers arrived, the individual refused to come out and remained barricaded inside.
Officers believed the individual was armed, and they temporarily evacuated several nearby apartments. A SWAT team was activated around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The person surrendered about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
No one was injured, and no shots were fired.
