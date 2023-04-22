HIGH POINT — High Point Market organizers say attendance figures and other key metrics indicate that the semiannual trade show and the home furnishings industry as a whole have bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pre-registration is looking really strong,” said Tammy C. Nagem, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “We are tracking almost dead-even with fall, which was a great Market. That was the first one that felt like we were, in fact, back from COVID.”

