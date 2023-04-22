HIGH POINT — High Point Market organizers say attendance figures and other key metrics indicate that the semiannual trade show and the home furnishings industry as a whole have bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Pre-registration is looking really strong,” said Tammy C. Nagem, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “We are tracking almost dead-even with fall, which was a great Market. That was the first one that felt like we were, in fact, back from COVID.”
While spring Market officially opens today, she said a lot of buyers for big retailers are among those who typically descend on High Point days in advance to see their vendors.
“We are seeing international (registration) up about 2%, so we feel like that’s good. We feel like we’re seeing some of our friends from outside the U.S. coming back,” she said. “We’re also seeing a lot of new buyers. It’s looking really good for people who have never been to High Point before, so that’s great.”
This influx is attributable to things such as outreach to new segments of Market buyers, like interior designers who work in the vacation rental industry, she said. The Market Authority worked with High Point by Design on a two-day summit on this topic that was held this week.
“I think you will see more of that out of our team,” Nagem said. “We’re really looking at making sure we’re telling the High Point story to these new segments of potential buyers, whether that’s retail, designers, wholesale — whoever that is.”
Market generates an annual economic impact of $6.7 billion through its 75,000 attendees, 2,000 exhibitors and 50,000 hotel room stays.
To further capitalize on this, the Market Authority has developed a campaign designed to encourage direct contact between local businesses and marketgoers.
“We continue to hear that what brings folks back every April and October is new product and Southern hospitality, so we want to make sure we keep that up,” Nagem said.
