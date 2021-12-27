HIGH POINT – After 2020 was the year that sports paused, 2021 was when they returned.
The Rockers resumed play after a slightly delayed start.
High Point University had a banner year – winning seven conference titles during a modified winter and spring schedule, plus two more this fall.
The HiToms, coming off their successful but highly altered 2020 season, continued with a much more normal season and another playoff appearance.
And high school sports settled back into a routine, as public schools first implemented a modified winter and spring schedule, then returned to the normal routine in the fall. Private schools continued their regular schedule.
Basketball began just after the new year, and many venues still limited attendance and had tight regulations. Football plowed through the early spring weather, and sports like baseball and track lasted well into the summer.
But the teams got through it – despite the protocols and rescheduled games and scaled-down playoffs. And play resumed in the fall as it had many times before. Plus, there were plenty of memorable performances.
Bishop McGuinness captured a state championship in NCHSAA 1A boys cross-country in the fall.
The Westchester Country Day girls cross-country team took second in the fall, and High Point Christian baseball, Wesleyan Christian baseball and High Point Christian softball all reached their respective NCISAA finals in the spring.
Ledford boys soccer, Bishop McGuinness girls tennis and volleyball, and High Point Christian volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball all reached the semifinals, while Southwest Guilford boys soccer won the Triad Cup and made its deepest playoff run in nearly a decade.
Area athletes accounted for over a dozen individual state championships, including:
*In swimming, Southwest’s William Watson (100 butterfly);
*In boys tennis, Ledford’s Chris Hartzell and Sam Kruse (doubles);
*In track and field, Ledford's Dalton Zimmerman (400), 4x200 and 4x400 relays; Thomasville's Malcolm Knight (triple jump) and 4x100 relay; Westchester's Cruz Hesling (3200), Caleb Bayne (800, 1600) and 4x800 relay; and HPCA’s Isaiah Sanders (100, 200) and Zoie Hembree (pole vault);
*In wrestling, High Point Central’s Joseph Sealy (152 pounds)
*In cross-country, Westchester’s Hesling.
Ledford’s boys, Thomasville’s boys and Southwest’s boys all finished in the top 10 of the team standings at the NCHSAA track meets, as did the Westchester boys and HPCA boys and girls at the NCISAA meets.
And Oak Grove’s girls tennis standout Jessica Fuchs, who won four straight regional titles, closed out her stellar career with a 2A finals appearance in the spring and a 3A semifinals appearance in the fall.
Teams shuffled conferences as realignment went into effect prior to the fall season. Most notably, Southwest, Ledford and Oak Grove each moved up a classification, while Thomasville and Central moved down.
Christmas basketball tournaments are on the schedule this week as local sports continue to return to form.
