GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved a new fiscal year budget on a split party-line vote Thursday that provides more money for Guilford County Schools and agencies such as the sheriff’s office and emergency services.
The vote for the 2022-23 fiscal year spending plan was 6-3 with Republican commissioners James Upchurch, Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue voting against the measure.
County Manager Michael Halford rolled out his proposed budget at a commissioners meeting a month ago. The $855 million proposed budget is 14 % greater than the current fiscal year spending plan.
Upchurch said the new budget represents the largest tax increase in the history of Guilford County. The budget increase is being imposed at a time when people are struggling with basic needs.
Perdue said there were parts of the budget that he supported. But he said that he couldn’t vote for the new budget at a time when inflation is pounding the personal budget of constituents.
But Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said she has received overwhelming support for the budget proposal by county residents who have reached out to her. The budget addresses core values and provides for core resources, she said.
Democratic Commissioner Kay Cashion said that she understands the concerns of taxpayers who face a higher property tax bill. But she said the new budget addresses pressing needs.
“It’s not easy,” she said.
The budget maintains the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 valuation. But because of the significant increase in assessed property values with this year’s revaluation, typical Guilford County homeowners and businesses will pay more in taxes. The county says that the owner of a median-valued home will pay an additional $418 per year.
The commissioners adopted the proposed budget as presented by Halford with some revisions.
The budget includes a record amount for Guilford County Schools of $254.8 million, a $19.2 million increase in operating funds from the current budget. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The commissioners also took steps to improve pay, bonuses and benefits to help retain staff at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and expand funding for Emergency Services. The commissioners took those steps to retain and recruit employees.
The commissioners also voted to allocate grants to an array of nonprofits, including $150,000 for the Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point and $50,000 for the High Point Arts Council.
County residents will know soon how much the budget ends up costing them in property tax. New tax bills should arrive in the mail by early July.
