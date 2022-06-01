RANDOLPH COUNTY — A woman whose two children died after the car she was driving wrecked along Interstate 73 early Monday may be charged, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Ashlee Anne Caldwell-Crandell, 24, of Asheboro, was driving north on I-73 at Spero Road near Asheboro in a 2005 Cadillac CTS shortly before 12:50 a.m. when she tried to exit onto Spero Road, the State Highway Patrol reports. The Cadillac struck a sign, crossed over the northbound exit lane and collided with a tree on the shoulder of the expressway.
Two of Caldwell-Crandell’s children, ages 7 and 9, were in the rear seat of her vehicle. Both died at the scene of the wreck.
Caldwell-Crandell had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, the State Highway Patrol said.
Charges are pending against Caldwell-Crandell. Troopers investigating the wreck say speed is believed to be a contributing factor, the State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
The northbound exit ramp from I-73 to Spero Road was closed for about two hours Monday morning during the investigation.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
