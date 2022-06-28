HIGH POINT — Telecommunications and mass media company Spectrum has opened a new store in High Point in the new commercial strip building at N. Main Street and Fisher Avenue, where the new Five Guys is located.
Spectrum has closed its nearby location at 118 E. State Ave. and relocated to what the company describes as an enhanced store. Its official address is 1915 N. Main St.
Customers can order and manage Spectrum services, shop for devices and accessories, upgrade or exchange equipment, and make payments at the store, according to a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.