HIGH POINT — A Southwest Guilford High School student earned a college scholarship after winning an annual sorority pageant.
Akeria Janee Brockman recently was named the 2023 Jabberwock winner. She is the daughter of Courtney Humphery and Carols Brockman and a rising senior at Southwest.
The annual competition is hosted by the High Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. It offers young people an opportunity to develop skills in group dynamics, participate in recreational, cultural, social and educational activities, develop leadership skills, exhibit poise and good character, develop oral communication skills, and build long-lasting friendships.
The first runner-up was Mya Denise Farabee, the daughter of Roland and Angela Farabee. She is a graduate of both Guilford Technical Community College and Ragsdale High School.
The second runner-up was Jessica Denise Flowers, daughter of the late Deborah Flowers and Charles Thompson and “bonus parents” Lilly and Woodrow Jackson. She is a recent graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School.
For high school juniors and seniors interested in being a part of next year’s competition, applications for the 2024 Jabberwock can be found at hpacdst.com.
