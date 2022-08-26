HIGH POINT — A local school has been recognized for showing the most improvement over every high school in Guilford County Schools.
Angela Monell, principal of Southwest Guilford High School, accepted the 2022 Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award this week at the State of Our Community Luncheon hosted by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Southwest received $12,000 to be used for professional development for staff members.
Presented jointly by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, the award is based on 10 objective, data-driven performance metrics that track the progress each school makes from the beginning of the school year to the end.
The award is named in honor of the life and contributions of Hubert B. Humphrey Jr., a Guilford County lawyer, legislator and philanthropist who was a chair of the boards of trustees at both Wake Forest University and UNCG.
