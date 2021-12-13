JAMESTOWN – Matthew Soule, former president and CEO of Ennis-Flint, has been reappointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Guilford Technical Community College board of trustees for a second four-year term.
Soule was previously the president and CEO of Greensboro-based Ennis-Flint Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of pavement marking products.
Soule is actively involved in the community, has volunteered with the Boy Scouts and is an advocate for autism awareness, supporting several regional and national autism awareness groups.
Novant earns recognition for cardiovascular treatment
WINSTON-SALEM — Novant Health recently received multiple American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care.
Novant Health was awarded after demonstrating how it has committed to improving quality care for patients through participation through American Heart Association programs, including Lifeline and Get With the Guidelines, programs aimed at improving outcomes for patients, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
Axalta recognized by Newsweek magazine
TRIAD — Axalta, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings that has a plant in High Point, was recently named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for 2022 by Newsweek magazine.
The list recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories. Axalta ranked 138 overall and eighth in the capital goods industry classification.
The award recognizes sustainable product and technology innovation, responsible manufacturing, employee and community engagement, and ethical business practices.
