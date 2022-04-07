HIGH POINT — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter will hold its 52nd cotillion on Saturday at the High Point Country Club.
The chapter will present five debutantes:
• Devin- Danielle Webb of High Point Christian Academy, daughter of the Rev. Daniel Webb and Tammy T. Webb.
• Kalleyah Bradley of Northeast High School, daughter of Keith and Lakisha Bradley.
• Dauria Harrison of Grimsley High School, daughter of Christie Harrison and Maurice Farrow.
• Savannah Powell of Cumberland International Early College High School, daughter of Benita Gwynn Powell and Jeffrey Powell.
• Alia Smith of Cornerstone Charter Academy, daughter of Robert and Velma Smith.
The cotillion raises scholarship money for the debutantes. The theme is “The Legacy Continues: The World Is Yours.” The speaker will be East Dockery, the president for North Carolina A&T State University’s student chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. The Mistress of Ceremony is Kendra Odom Adams, senior vice president of the High Point and Randolph County area branches of the State Employees Credit Union.
The following seniors also will be presented: cotillion co-chairwomen Leslie Cue and Paulette Rhynehardt, and committee members Kendra Odom Adams, Keisha Green Brown, Kaylin Cuthrell, Linda Hanes, Sandra Hayes, Dorothy Johns, Sherrilyn Little, LaKota Maize, Alana McCarter, Sultanna McCormick-Stewart, Ida Pittman, Kaylin Pittman, Lisa Powell, Kellie Powell Tanesha Roberts-Lowe, Zariyah Rhynehardt, Kenya Smith, Fernanda Tate-Owens, Lillie Tucker, Carol Waddell, Kwanisha Waller, Judy Watkins-Southerland, Tabbetha Allen Watts, Tammy Webb, She’neka Williams and Shirrell Williams.
