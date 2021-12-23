HIGH POINT — A 29-year-old man has been accused of killing his father in a fight at the father’s residence in north High Point Wednesday night.
The High Point Police Department received a report from someone in the 3500 block of Running Cedar Trail, which is in a neighborhood between Deep River Road and Eastchester Drive, shortly before 9:15 p.m. about the son, Daniel Webster Pinnix of High Point, having severe injuries. Officers arriving there learned from Pinnix about the fight and went to the nearby house of the father, Thurman Alonza Pinnix, 60, and found his body.
Police did not release any information about how Thurman Pinnix was killed or about Daniel Pinnix’s injuries except that they were not considered to be life-threatening. He was being treated at a local hospital, but no information about his condition was released.
Once he is released from medical care he will be served with a warrant for first-degree murder, police said.
The circumstances of the fight were still under investigation, police said.
Thurman Pinnix’s death is the 20th homicide recorded in the city so far this year. There were 14 homicides for all of 2020 and 19 in 2019.
