COLFAX — The most vociferous skeptics of a proposal to place a new K-8 school on an undeveloped tract northwest of High Point sounded dug in on the issue Thursday night during a community meeting at Colfax Elementary School.
They accused officials involved of lying and shifting their stories and having callous disregard for the safety of motorists driving the roads where the school would be.
And a few asked a question of Amanda Hodierne of the Isaacson Sheridan law firm — who has been working with Guilford County Schools to navigate the land acquisition and related zoning and annexation regulations — but as Hodierne spoke they then asked yet more questions without listening.
GCS has not bought the site yet but has it under contract and has asked High Point to rezone it for institutional use and annex it so utilities can be extended to it. Thursday’s meeting was the second required by the city of High Point’s rezoning regulations.
Although the room was set up to accommodate hundreds, only a few dozen people came, partly because a contingent of the skeptics went instead to address a meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Hodierne gave a presentation emphasizing the many layers of city and state review governing the process and the ways that the reviews will — and already has, even over the past two weeks — altered preliminary plans in order to address public concerns.
For the most part, she was met with questions asked in tones of either disbelief or derision.
But while those who stood to ask questions — or stayed seated and shouted commentary — were all skeptics, not all were inconvincible.
Donnie Shields stood at the microphone during the meeting and declared loudly that traffic was the top concern of most of those who came (to which a man in the back yelled, “SAFETY!”). The area’s curvy, narrow roads are already overburdened, he said.
“We don’t believe … (the N.C. Department of Transportation) is going to do ANYTHING for us after you do what you’re going to do,” he said.
After the meeting, while walking down the hall toward the parking lot he was asked if there was anything that Hodierne or GCS officials could tell him to change his mind.
But after a moment he took it back.
“If they’re going to do it, DOT has got to do something first to take care of the traffic before I would ever consent,” he said.
Hodierne said after the meeting that the strong pushback among skeptics didn’t strike her as unusual. All large development plans draw strong opposition, and the many layers involved in a school plan, including the rezoning and annexation proposal that High Point officials have yet to weigh in on and a school design that will adapt to the still unknown demands of what traffic and planning officials for the site itself, make this one harder for people to take in, she said.
“Change is always hard,” she said. “Change can be scary.”
