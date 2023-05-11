GUILFORD COUNTY — A new round of appointments of principals includes changes in leadership for several High Point schools.

T. Wingate Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause will become the new principal at Dudley High School in Greensboro, the Guilford County Board of Education announced. Gause, who has been Andrews principal for the past six years, gained national notice two years ago when a video of him singing “I Will Always Love You” at the Andrews graduation went viral on social media.

