GUILFORD COUNTY — A new round of appointments of principals includes changes in leadership for several High Point schools.
T. Wingate Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause will become the new principal at Dudley High School in Greensboro, the Guilford County Board of Education announced. Gause, who has been Andrews principal for the past six years, gained national notice two years ago when a video of him singing “I Will Always Love You” at the Andrews graduation went viral on social media.
Gause’s successor at Andrews will be Darell Baker, a familiar figure on campus. Baker has been an assistant principal at Andrews since 2017.
Baker has developed professional development experiences for new staff members, assisted with building operations and supervised and evaluated teachers and staff, according to the school district. He previously worked as a school social worker and principal intern at the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T and as an assistant principal at Lexington High School in Davidson County.
In other local shifts, Crystal Gaymon, principal at Parkview Village Elementary School, will become principal at Oak Hill Elementary School, and Monique Curry, principal at Irving Park Elementary School in Greensboro, will become principal at Parkview Village.
Other Guilford County Schools personnel moves have High Point area connections.
Shanta Buchanan, who has been assistant principal at Southwest Guilford Elementary School since 2021, will become the principal at Archer Elementary School in Greensboro. She previously served as assistant principal at Oak View Elementary School.
Yvonne Eason, who has been an assistant principal at Ragsdale High School, will be principal at Sedalia Elementary in eastern Guilford County. Eason is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership from High Point University.
The school board approved the appointments at its meeting Tuesday night at High Point City Hall. The appointments take effect July 1.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.