HIGH POINT – A contractor hired by the city of High Point will remove 15 trees on both sides of N. Main Street between the railroad tracks and English Road Tuesday through Thursday and replace them in early December with a variety of new trees.

One lane of traffic and sidewalks on one side of the street at a time will be closed from about 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the work.

Trending Videos