HIGH POINT – A contractor hired by the city of High Point will remove 15 trees on both sides of N. Main Street between the railroad tracks and English Road Tuesday through Thursday and replace them in early December with a variety of new trees.
One lane of traffic and sidewalks on one side of the street at a time will be closed from about 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the work.
Most trees being removed are maples dying because of an insect known as gloomy scale, which most commonly affects red maples in urban settings, where paved surfaces increase the temperature and make the trees more vulnerable to infestation.
In addition, crews will remove a Bradford pear damaged during the storms from Hurricane Ian. This tree species is notoriously weak-limbed and considered invasive, providing additional reasons to remove it.
J.D. Mills Tree Expert Co. Inc. has been selected for the tree removal work, and the High Point Parks & Recreation Department will plant the replacement trees, which will come from Piedmont Carolina Landscaping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.