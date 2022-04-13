GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden will speak at North Carolina A&T State University Thursday in his first visit to the Piedmont Triad since he took office more than a year ago.
The White House announced Wednesday morning that Biden will focus on economic issues during his speech. Attendance is by invitation only.
The president will discuss the administration’s efforts to promote American-made products, rebuild supply chains and bring down costs for American consumers. Biden also will promote his Building a Better America legislative agenda.
Biden’s visit to Greensboro comes during a week in which the U.S. inflation rate was reported at a 40-year high. But his administration is taking credit for declining levels of jobless benefits claims, which last week were the lowest since 1969, and unemployment as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.
