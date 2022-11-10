HIGH POINT — The name of the men’s professional soccer team that will play its home matches in High Point starting in 2024 will be Carolina Core FC, which stands for Football Club, organizers unveiled Thursday.
The team will compete in MLS Next Pro, which is the developmental league for Major League Soccer, and will play 12 to 20 home games from spring to fall at Truist Point stadium.
The news that the team was coming was revealed in September, when the City Council approved renovations to the stadium to accommodate a soccer field to MLS standards.
Carolina Core FC will schedule its games around the High Point Rockers baseball team, who will remain as the stadium’s primary tenant.
Thursday’s announcement provided additional details, including the presence of High Point native and National Soccer Hall of Fame member Eddie Pope on the team’s executive staff.
Pope is the chief sporting officer, which is akin to the role of a general manager, and will oversee all soccer operations, including building the team’s roster, which he said will consist of players generally between the ages 16 and 30.
Pope, a graduate of Southwest Guilford High School and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, had an 11-year professional career in MLS and played in three World Cups for the U.S. National Team.
He said players will come to Carolina Core FC through a variety of routes, including from MLS Next, which are youth academies affiliated with the league. MLS Next Pro is part of the player pathway leading to MLS, which is the top U.S. professional soccer league.
MLS Next Pro just completed its first season with 21 teams, including in New York City, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Denver, St. Louis, Kansas City, Miami and Cincinnati.
Seven more teams will join MLS Next Pro in 2023, including one in Charlotte.
Unlike all but one other team in the league, Carolina Core FC will be independent and have no affiliation with an MLS team.
The new team has local owners, led by lead investors Megan Oglesby and brothers Matt and Mark Penley, who are Oglesby’s cousins.
They are part of the Congdon family, which founded Old Dominion Freight Line.
The trucking and logistics firm was headquartered in High Point from 1962 to 2001, when it moved to Thomasville.
Oglesby declined to say how much it cost to buy the team.
She said she undertook the venture because she has always loved soccer and wants the investment to be a major driver of economic development.
“I’m really excited about the opportunities we’ll create on the field, but also thinking about sports as an industry, where there are lots of jobs and careers that revolve around the game off the field,” Oglesby said.
As managing partner, she hired Pope and the rest of the team’s executive staff, including President Andy Smith, who has more than 20 years of experience as a professional soccer executive.
Oglesby said the team will eventually have 40 to 50 full-time employees, in positions such as sales and marketing.
The team name coincides with the Carolina Core regional economic development brand that was originated by the Piedmont Triad Partnership a few years ago.
Oglesby said the team didn’t coordinate this with the PTP, but decided to adopt the name because of its regional connotation.
PTP President and CEO Mike Fox issued a statement praising the team name:
“With the tremendous success and momentum in the Carolina Core, we’re excited to see partners adopting not only the name, but the spirit of regionalism and the belief that we are stronger together. We welcome Carolina Core FC to our community and look forward to a successful future together.”
Up next are the stadium renovations, which will include removing a portion of the first base grandstand that angles sharply toward the field in order to move the playing surface 20 feet closer to the seating area.
The work will also entail replacing the existing artificial turf to meet color, pattern and playability standards for both baseball and soccer, and building out unfinished space to accommodate soccer locker rooms.
The city’s initial cost estimate for the work was $5.1 million, but a contract price is still being negotiated with Samet Corp., the general contractor chosen for the project. Staff will likely have a construction contract for council’s consideration in December, according to Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo.
