HIGH POINT — A police animal control officer made an unusual rescue Thursday, retrieving a South American snake from a house roof in western High Point.
People living around the vacant house on Kennedy Avenue first called authorities about seeing the snake Wednesday night.
It showed up again Thursday afternoon. High Point Police Department officers and crews with the High Point Fire Department arrived, a fire department ladder truck allowed Animal Control Officer Lori Owens to climb to the roof, and she grabbed the 4-foot snake, put it around her neck and climbed back down, police and fire officials said.
The snake is a Colombian Red Tail Boa, police communication specialist Victoria Ruvio told The High Point Enterprise. Officers believe the snake may have been someone’s pet.
The snake was given to Piedmont Reptile Rescue.
