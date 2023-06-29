HIGH POINT — The greater High Point area was under an air quality alert Thursday because of residual smoke from Canadian wildfires, the second time this month that the atmosphere in the region has been compromised by the massive blazes.
Environmental agencies issued a Code Orange warning on Thursday, meaning air pollution could become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Anyone diagnosed with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should limit their time outdoors and not undertake strenuous activities outside.
The N.C. Division of Air Quality posted warnings Thursday for central and western North Carolina.
A similar alert was issued during part of the first week of June because of the residual smoke from Canadian wildfires in what observers are calling Canada’s worst wildfire season. In the greater High Point area, the effects have included a haze in the skies, which was particularly pronounced Thursday morning.
The situation is much worse for U.S. cities farther north, with the upper Midwest and the Northeast getting the worst of it, depending on the wind pattern.
The problems are expected to continue because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that’s responsible for bringing the smoke down here are showing signs of relenting for the next week or longer, according to meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center.
The wildfires have burned nearly 8 million acres of woodlands in Canada. This week more than 100 million people have been subject to air quality alerts across a dozen states from Minnesota to the Carolinas.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.
