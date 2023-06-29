Air quality

The thick haze caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires was evident looking out across Interstate 74 Thursday. The greater High Point area was under a Code Orange poor air quality alert.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The greater High Point area was under an air quality alert Thursday because of residual smoke from Canadian wildfires, the second time this month that the atmosphere in the region has been compromised by the massive blazes.

Environmental agencies issued a Code Orange warning on Thursday, meaning air pollution could become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Anyone diagnosed with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should limit their time outdoors and not undertake strenuous activities outside.