HIGH POINT — High Point accounting and consulting firm Smith Leonard PLLC announced that it will acquire a Hickory accounting firm effective Jan. 1.
The acquisition of Whisnant & Company LLP will strengthen Smith Leonard’s presence in central North Carolina, where, in addition to its headquarters in High Point, it has offices in Lexington and Winston-Salem, according to a news release and Smith Leonard Managing Partner Mark Bulmer. The acquisition will grow its workforce to more than 100 employees.
