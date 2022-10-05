HIGH POINT — Guilford County Sheriff’s Office investigators did not need to get a warrant before searching a High Point man’s SUV because a detective smelled through an open window of the SUV what he thought was heroin and then saw what looked like heroin, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

An attorney for Kyle Earl Parker, 37, had tried to get the heroin thrown out of court before trial in 2020, but after a judge refused, Parker pleaded guilty in January 2021 to two counts of attempting to traffic by possession of 28 or more grams of heroin, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to possess heroin, and malicious conduct by a prisoner. The terms of his plea allowed him to file an appeal.

