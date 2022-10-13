HIGH POINT — High Point Central High School was evacuated about noon Thursday because someone smelled what could have been natural gas.
Seven High Point Fire Department vehicles descended on the school on Ferndale Boulevard after a fire alarm was activated, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said.
Students and faculty were outside the buildings as firefighters investigated the odor. Evans said a Piedmont Natural Gas crew also was called to the campus.
No one was hurt. Guilford County Schools public information officer Gabrielle Brown said students and faculty evacuated the high school as a precaution, and when the source of the smell was not quickly identified officials decided to dismiss students early.
