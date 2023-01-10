TRIAD — For the third straight year, a winter COVID-19 wave has pushed up the number of illnesses in the region, but a local infectious disease expert said the intensity of the infections isn’t as great as last winter.

Another wave of COVID-19 isn’t surprising, Dr. David Priest of Novant Health said Tuesday during his latest media briefing on respiratory illness trends.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 |

@HPEpaul

Trending Videos