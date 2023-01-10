TRIAD — For the third straight year, a winter COVID-19 wave has pushed up the number of illnesses in the region, but a local infectious disease expert said the intensity of the infections isn’t as great as last winter.
Another wave of COVID-19 isn’t surprising, Dr. David Priest of Novant Health said Tuesday during his latest media briefing on respiratory illness trends.
Novant has 260 COVID-19 patients in its network of hospitals, which includes Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. The number is up from about 100 at the first of December, said Priest, who’s Novant’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer.
However, that is significantly lower than the 760 Novant had at this time a year ago, Priest said.
Statewide numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reflect a similar trendline.
For the week ending Dec. 31, the most recent time frame for which department figures are available, there were 1,298 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across North Carolina. That’s up from 970 patients during the previous week but significantly lower than the 5,049 patients for the week of Jan. 29, 2022, the peak of that winter wave.
There were 148 COVID-19 patients statewide in intensive care units for the week ending Dec. 31, an increase from 118 patients the previous week, according to the department. However, there were 808 in intensive care units for the week of Jan. 29 last year.
Priest said that the number of new COVID-19 cases may be peaking from infections that emerged among people being in close indoor quarters during the recent holiday season. New variants of COVID-19 aren’t more debilitating but are highly infectious, he said.
One encouraging sign is that cases of the flu and RSV are trending downward from peak periods in the late fall.
“Hopefully the worst is over for the flu and RSV for the season,” Priest said.
