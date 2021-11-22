HIGH POINT – A small earthquake centered west of High Point struck Sunday morning.
The 2.4 magnitude quake just before 9 a.m. had its epicenter in Forsyth County about 3 miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said it was roughly 1.2 miles deep.
Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are "usually not felt" but can still be recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Tech. Millions of them are reported each year.
In August 2020, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta was the second-strongest quake recorded in the state since 1900, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest was a 5.2 magnitude quake reported near Skyland in the Asheville area in 1916.
