HIGH POINT — A north High Point burger restaurant has permanently closed.
Small Batch High Point made the announcement on social media Tuesday. It did not cite a reason, and a representative of the restaurant could not be reached for comment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — A north High Point burger restaurant has permanently closed.
Small Batch High Point made the announcement on social media Tuesday. It did not cite a reason, and a representative of the restaurant could not be reached for comment.
It opened in 2018 at the Heron Village shopping center on N.C. 68.
Heron Village developer Will Stevens said there is a new franchise restaurant that will take over this tenant space in the coming months.
The new operator, which hasn’t been named yet, has purchased the lease and equipment of Small Batch High Point, and is obtaining permits and other approvals.
The restaurant was one of the first major tenants at Heron Village, which opened in 2017 and includes The Mantel Mercantile, Duck Donuts and Sweet Dough Bake Shop. It was originally called Burger Batch and was the second location for the brand, which started in Winston-Salem in 2016.
Both locations later changed their names to reflect the associated Small Batch Beer Co. brewery in Winston-Salem.
Stevens said the Small Batch Winston-Salem owners sold the High Point location a few years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.