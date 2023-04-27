HPTNWS-04-27-23 BATCH.jpg

Small Batch announced Tuesday that it has permanently closed its restaurant at the Heron Village shopping center in High Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A north High Point burger restaurant has permanently closed.

Small Batch High Point made the announcement on social media Tuesday. It did not cite a reason, and a representative of the restaurant could not be reached for comment.

Trending Videos