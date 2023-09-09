HIGH POINT — The proprietors of a local home furnishings company are seeking city approval to convert the former Slane Hosiery Mills plant downtown to a High Point Market showroom.
Bricks & Beams LLC has applied to rezone the vacant 6.49-acre site at 313 S. Centennial St. from light industrial to central business to support showroom, office, warehousing and year-round retail uses.
The limited liability company is associated with a home decor business called Schwung, which is located two blocks south at 501 S. Centennial St.
Slane Hosiery Mills operated a sock-manufacturing plant at the zoning site for about 100 years, and put the property up for sale this spring.
It includes 155,281 square feet of building space, a parking lot that fronts E. Green Drive and vacant land behind the former mill on Park Street.
It’s next to multitenant High Point Market showrooms Center Point on Russell and across the street from Showrooms at Centennial and Green.
The real estate listing for the property says it’s under contract.
This is the second vacant industrial site in the core city where Bricks & Beams LLC is pursuing redevelopment opportunities.
Earlier this year, the company obtained rezoning for a 7.2-acre area in the 700 block of W. Green Drive that includes the former Myrtle Desk, Alma Desk and Fli-Back toy factories.
The city rezoned the block from heavy industrial to light industrial to support possible uses such as an assembly/event center, warehousing, office and year-round retail related to the furniture industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.